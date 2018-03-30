England face dominant Australia in women’s tri-series final

Australian vs England: Australia will fancy their chances when they take on England in the title clash. (Source: AP) Australian vs England: Australia will fancy their chances when they take on England in the title clash. (Source: AP)

Entering the final on the back of some dominating performances, Australia will fancy their chances when they take on England in the title clash of the women’s T20 tri-series in Mumbai on Saturday.

The task gets even more difficult for England as they are coming off back-to-back reverses.

England had started their campaign with two successive wins, which also included the highest chase in T20 internationals against India, but their batters have miserably failed in the previous two matches.

England were outclassed by both Australia and India in their last two league games. Their players need to erase those memories as they get ready to take the field on Saturday.

If England are to do well in batting, then their in-form opener Danielle Wyatt will have to again score heavily.

But she will also need support from other batters like Natalie Sciver, Tamsim Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight on a track where the ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat.

Sciver and Beaumont have been among the runs and they will have to see that they don’t play reckless shots and throw their wickets away. Others such as Amy Jones, too, need to chip in and her role will also be crucial.

Yesterday, the English batters struggled to play against the Indian spinners and they will have to be cautious in their approach against the Australian tweakers, especially Jess Jonassen.

On the bowling front, left-arm pacer Katie George, Tash Farrant and the experienced Jenny Gunn will have to keep the Australian batters at bay.

On the other hand, most of the Aussie bats-women — Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, skipper Meg Lanning, Ellyse Villani, Ellyse Perry have been among the runs and if they fire in unison they can dismantle any bowling attack.

Lanning, who struggled earlier, got some runs under her belt against England in their league game, and would like to continue from where she had left.

Their pacer Megan Schutt has been in terrific form and if Australia are to restrict the English women, then Schutt would have to produce another stellar performance. And she would expect support from medium-pacer Delisaa Kimmince, spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Jonassen.

However, an area of concern for the Aussies has been their sloppy fielding and they have dropped too many sitters.

Scores above 150 have been regularly witnessed in the tournament and another run-feast could be on the cards at the Brabourne Stadium.

Teams (From):

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tamsin Beaumont, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Katie George, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Daniellie Hazell, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Natlie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Match starts at 10 AM.

