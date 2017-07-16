England batsmen don’t trust their techniques to stay in long enough: Michael Vaughan

Joe Root scored 78 during England’s first innings against South Africa. (Source: AP) Joe Root scored 78 during England’s first innings against South Africa. (Source: AP)

England were bundled out for 205 in first innings of second Test match against South Africa at Nottingham. Replying South Africa’s 335, England had a dismal start to their innings when they lost both openers at a team score of 3. Skipper Joe Root though scored 78 but it was never enough to guide his team to a big total. South Africa eventually grabbed a first innings lead of 130 runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment with the kind of batting display Root’s side produced against South Africa in first innings.

“The England batting has been appalling. Maybe it’s a lack of respect about what the game is,” Vaughan said on BBC Test Match Special.

“They look like they are playing a Twenty20 game. I look at the approach – yes, the ball has done a little bit but it’s not been drastic. “They have this approach of attack, attack, attack. There is no thought or feeling of seeing off a bowler or wearing a team down,” he added.

Moreover, the former right-handed batsman added that the batsmen don’t really trust their technique to play long innings.

“The (batsmen) don’t trust their techniques to stay in long enough,” he said.

“That’s a concern. England regularly collapse. It’s always when the ball does a little bit. Look at the way South Africa played. A lot of England’s players look like they are premeditating their shots. The best way is to watch the ball and react. “I worry about the mentality of the Test batting because as soon as the things get difficult – it swings around or spins – they play aggressively,” he said.

Vaughan even suggested that the team doesn’t really need six bowling options as they already have all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

“England are a batter light,” Vaughan added. “You don’t need six bowling options. This is the kind of team you pick after winning Test match after Test match. “You have three all-rounders in Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow, so pack the batting. All the players from Joe Root down will give you chances,” he added.

The English cricketer emphasised on strengthening the batting.

“England lost eight Tests last year. They need to pack the batting. They are not good enough or winning enough games to go with that line up,” he said.

