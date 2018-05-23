England director of cricket Andrew Strauss to ‘step back’ from duties

Andrew Strauss is giving time to his family. (Source: Reuters) Andrew Strauss is giving time to his family. (Source: Reuters)

Former England captain Andrew Strauss is “stepping back” from his role as director of cricket while his wife is treated for cancer, the 41-year-old confirmed on Tuesday. Strauss’s wife Ruth was diagnosed in December and is entering a new period of more demanding treatment.

Speaking in a video on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Twitter account, Strauss said he would be temporarily replaced by former England coach Andy Flower. “He will keep a very steady hand on the tiller while I am away,” Strauss said. “I need to step back and look after my wife and the family for a period of time.”

England face Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday in the first test of the summer. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

