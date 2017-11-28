England cricketers are not thugs… they need to be smarter: Andrew Strauss

Jonny Bairstow has attracted some unwanted attention in the Ashes 2017 opener. (Source: Reuters) Jonny Bairstow has attracted some unwanted attention in the Ashes 2017 opener. (Source: Reuters)

Andrew Strauss said that England cricketers are not thugs but need to think about the perception public has about them at the moment. Strauss, England’s director of cricket, also talked about the Jonny Bairstow-Cameron Bancroft incident and said he accepted Bairstow’s explanation but wants his team to be more intelligent, especially after Ben Stokes incident.

“Jonny told me he bumped Cameron Bancroft,” Strauss told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s a greeting thing he does with his mates. Although I’m slightly surprised he would choose to do such a thing, I’m taking him at his word. As such, I don’t think it would appropriate for us to be launching disciplinary proceedings against him.

“There was no curfew on that night. He’d had a couple of drinks but I don’t think he was inebriated. Nothing untoward happened at any time. Our security were very comfortable with their behaviour and that is the reason it has been a complete non-event up until now. No one knew about it because they didn’t do anything wrong and this situation has somewhat surprised all of us.

Strauss insisted that things need to change in England cricket and no incident will be underplayed.

“But what might have been acceptable in the old days is no longer acceptable. We, as an England cricket team and I suppose cricket as a sport, need to move along with that. So no one is underplaying this.

“Something that was very innocent and kind of banter in a way, given the context and environment we’re operating in at the moment, can be construed as something completely different. And if that is not clear to the players right now, I don’t know when it will be.

The former England captain said Stokes incident has attracted more attention towards the conduct of English cricketers and they need to move with that.

“All I’m saying is that the world has moved on. Certainly, in light of the Ben Stokes situation, there is attention on us that there wasn’t previously and we need to move with that. I think the guys do understand: it is very crystal clear to them now that if you put yourself in a position to have a go at you, they probably will do that now. This is an incident of our own making,” said Strauss.

Strauss extended complete support to the England team and said these cricketers are not thugs and have made enough sacrifices to play at the highest level for the country.

“These guys are not thugs. These are good, honest, hard-working cricketers who sacrifice a lot to play for England. They’ve done some great things in an England shirt and I will back them on that to the hilt because I know them.

“But the perception of them and the reality is different at the moment and we’ve got to take steps to make sure that reality is what people perceive of the England cricket team, not something different. The last thing any of us want is to be in the news for the wrong reasons and I will clearly be reminding the players of their obligations. I think the players needs to be smarter. That’s the reality, they are adults, intelligent adults, and at times they are not using that intelligence in the right way,” said Strauss.

About the consumption of alcohol on tours, Strauss said ban is not appropriate. The former skipper feels there has to be some freedom for the players when they are on a five-month tour.

“I think it is unrealistic to say to someone ‘you’re going on a five-month tour and you can’t have a drop of alcohol’,” Straus said. “I think there are times in the build-up to a match and when you’re in a match when alcohol is inappropriate from a performance point of view but I don’t think that [an absolute ban] is appropriate.

“It is impossible to stay in a hotel room for five months and keep your sanity. I know that for a fact. So people have to be allowed a degree of freedom to go out. And it would be one of the great shames of anyone’s career to go on a tour and not go out the hotel,” said Strauss.

“But there is no way that you can or should be putting yourself or the team or the ECB or the game of cricket in a position where people are making judgements about the sport on the back of what you’re doing on a night out. And that’s what the players need to understand,” he added.

