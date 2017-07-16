England’s Chris Woakes set to miss complete South Africa series

Chris Woakes likely to return only in August for West Indies series. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes likely to return only in August for West Indies series. (Source: Reuters)

England pacer is likely to miss out the complete Test series against South Africa due to the side strain. The fast bowler had suffered the injury in England’s first game of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Though England thought that Woakes will be avaible for the fourth and final Test of the South Africa series, he is yet to be fully fit for a Test match. He did return to training but found it difficult to use his front arm during bowling.

Woakes could get fit for the final match against South Africa but his county team Warwickshire play a four-day match at the same time and England will like Woakes to take part in that instead of the Test match. This means that Woakes could only return to the squad for the West Indies series which begins next month.

The side strain, suffered in June, is keeping Woakes out but he considered playing T20 cricket for the county team. He thought of playing only as a batsmen but later decided against it as it could have hurt.

Another England pacer, Jake Ball is looking better with his knee injury and could be part of the Nottinghamshire county for the T20 match next week. But England, who will announce the squad for third match only next week, will not be keen on Ball’s return so early.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd