England can win Ashes without Ben Stokes, says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali’s performance with both bat and ball will be crucial for England, when their tour down under for the Ashes series in November. After scoring 252 and 109 runs in the home Test series against South Africa and West Indies, Moeen reckons he’s looking forward to performing against Australia. He also expects to be welcomed with a lot of short-balls during the Ashes.
“It [technique against the short ball] is something I’ve been working on and I’m looking forward to it. I feel when you get in, it [Australia] is a good place to bat. The ball doesn’t swing as much and hopefully, whatever number I come in, I can express myself. I’m going to have to change a couple of things about the way I play but in terms of mindset I’ll just go and do what I normally do. The good thing is I’ve played against them before and I don’t want to speak too early or too confident but I’ll make sure I’m ready for it,” Moeen was quoted saying to cricbuzz.
England’s hopes of retaining the Ashes title could be hampered if all-rounder Ben Stokes is found guilty. Stokes is the subject of an ongoing police investigation after footage emerged which appeared to show the 26-year old repeatedly striking two men outside the Bristol’s Mbargo nightclub.
