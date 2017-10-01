England can win Ashes without Ben Stokes, says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has scored five centuries and 12 half-centuries in 44 Test matches. (source: Reuters) Moeen Ali has scored five centuries and 12 half-centuries in 44 Test matches. (source: Reuters) Related News Jonny Bairstow confident that England batsmen can perform in Australia during Ashes

England have got a hope in hell without Ben Stokes, says Ian Chappell Ben Stokes and Alex Hales suspended, not to be considered for England selection Moeen Ali’s performance with both bat and ball will be crucial for England, when their tour down under for the Ashes series in November. After scoring 252 and 109 runs in the home Test series against South Africa and West Indies, Moeen reckons he’s looking forward to performing against Australia. He also expects to be welcomed with a lot of short-balls during the Ashes. “It [technique against the short ball] is something I’ve been working on and I’m looking forward to it. I feel when you get in, it [Australia] is a good place to bat. The ball doesn’t swing as much and hopefully, whatever number I come in, I can express myself. I’m going to have to change a couple of things about the way I play but in terms of mindset I’ll just go and do what I normally do. The good thing is I’ve played against them before and I don’t want to speak too early or too confident but I’ll make sure I’m ready for it,” Moeen was quoted saying to cricbuzz. England’s hopes of retaining the Ashes title could be hampered if all-rounder Ben Stokes is found guilty. Stokes is the subject of an ongoing police investigation after footage emerged which appeared to show the 26-year old repeatedly striking two men outside the Bristol’s Mbargo nightclub.

“If he [Stokes] is not there, then we’re going to have to play well without him. I definitely feel we can still win,” he said. In a relative inexperienced middle-order, Moeen might also relish the opportunity of batting a spot higher at 7 if Stokes indeed misses out.The 30-year old all-rounder averages 34.66 from his 44 Tests, and has often forged valuable partnerships lower down the order.

“I’d love to bat wherever. The higher up the better, I’d be very comfortable. Number eight, I’m kind of used to at the moment but if I get told to bat seven I feel capable of doing well there. Hopefully I can show that I can go out there and play against their bowlers and play well against them,” he concluded.

