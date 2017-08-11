England call-up Mark Stoneman, Mason Crane for day-night Test against West Indies

Mason Crane has played T20Is for England. Mason Crane has played T20Is for England.

Related News Jonny Bairstow aims for number one rank in Test cricket

England will play their first day-night Test match at home next week against West Indies and opener Mark Stoneman is all set to make his Test debut in that match. The Surrey batsman was named in England’s 13-man squad for the first Test. The home team also named 20-year-old spinner Mason Crane who performed exceptionally well in the T20I series against South Africa a couple of months back. He replaces Liam Dawson in the squad.

England are set to play an away Ashes series in Australia and they want a stable squad before that series. Crane has an opportunity to cement his place. Moeen Ali continues to be England’s leading spinner as he picked up 25 wickets in the four-match Test series against South Africa.

“After an excellent series victory over South Africa, our first against them on home soil since 1998, we now look forward to building on our success against the West Indies,” James Whitaker, the National Selector, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “The selectors would like to offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad.”

Stoneman has been in top form this year after he moved to Surrey from Durham. He has accumulated 1,033 runs at an average of 57.38 this season with a high score of 197. He has replaced Keaton Jennings, who has struggled as an opening batsman since his century on debut against India, in the squad. He has since averaged just over 15.

“Keaton Jennings will return to Durham and will look to recapture the form that earned him selection in the first place. I am sure he will find his confidence and look to score runs in the remaining matches of this seaso,” Whitlaker said.

Also returning to the squad is seam bowler Chris Woakes who had missed every England fixture since he pulled out after the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh due to a side strain. He makes it to the squad at the cost of fast bowler Steven Finn. Woakes picked up five wickets and scored a half-century for his county side Warwickshire last week.

“Chris Woakes has proved his fitness and returns to the squad having missed most of the summer through injury. He was impressive in his return game at Lord’s this week and if selected in the final line-up, he will be relishing the prospect of playing on his home ground,” he said. “On behalf of the selectors, I would like to wish Joe Root, Trevor Bayliss and all the squad the very best for what will be an exciting series against West Indies.”

Squad for 1st Test: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mason Crane, Toby Roland-Jones, Chris Woakes

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd