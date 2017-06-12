England call up five uncapped players for South Africa T20Is

Ben Stokes has been rested by England. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes has been rested by England. (Source: Reuters)

England called up three uncapped players for the upcoming three-match T20 international series against South Africa that begins on June 21 in Southampton. Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, Mason Crane and Craig Overton are the five players who will join the squad on June 20.

England have rested senior players Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Adil Rashid, and Ben Stokes. Tymal Mills has been ruled out due to a back injury.

“The series against South Africa presents us with an opportunity to incorporate several players who have come through the talent pathway into the senior group,” said England chairman of selectors James Whitaker.

“The squad has an exciting blend of youth and experience and we are looking forward to a competitive series against strong opposition. Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran and Craig Overton have impressed for the England Lions over the past 12 months and have transferred their skills across all formats, in particular with their respective counties.

“Young leg-spinner Mason Crane is another player with great promise and he has made great strides with Hampshire this season and has added to his experience with stints in the North-South Series earlier in the season, where he took crucial wickets and even earned selection for New South Wales in Australia’s premier domestic competition the Sheffield Shield.”

England and South Africa will play three T20 internationals with first match to be held on June 21 in Southampton. The second match will be in Taunton on June 23 while the teams will travel to Cardiff for the final match on June 25.

England squad: Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Note: Bairstow will be available for the first two matches, Overton will be available for the last two matches and Wood will be available for the first match only.

