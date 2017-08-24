England bring in Chris Woakes for Toby Roland-Jones for second Test

Chris Woakes will play his first game of the series. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes will play his first game of the series. (Source: Reuters)

England comfortably won the first Test against West Indies at Edgbaston last week but they will change their playing XI for the second Test at Headingley on Friday. Captain Joe Root confirmed that fast bowler Chris Woakes will return to the side and will replace Toby Roland-Jones.

“Chris is back in and Toby misses out, unfortunately,” Root told Sky Sports News.

Woakes has been out of the England team since June when he suffered a side strain against England’s opener against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy. He was ruled out of the tournament. He later missed the four-match Test series against South Africa which was won 2-1 by England.

The 28-year-old pacer will now return to the side after being out of action for close to three months. He missed the first Test against West Indies due to the same problem.

Root’s also said that it won’t be an easy Test despite his team’s thumping win in the first Test. The captain added that West Indies will look to bounce back.

“West Indies will be desperate to bounce back,” added Root who will like to his team to continue their form.

England won the first Test, a Day-Night pink ball Test against West Indies, by an inning and 209 runs. This was the first ever first pink ball Test in England.

England lead the three-match Test series 1-0 and will look to continue their winning form at home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd