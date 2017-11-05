England bowlers struggle in two-day tour match

James Anderson claimed his four wickets in 13 overs. (Source: Twitter) James Anderson claimed his four wickets in 13 overs. (Source: Twitter)

James Anderson took 4-27 but England’s other frontline bowlers failed to fire as their two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI ended in a draw Sunday.

Anderson was the top performer in the England attack, which bowled out the young local selection for 342 in reply to their own first innings of 349-6 declared.

He claimed his four wickets in 13 overs but Stuart Broad finished with 1-64 from the same number of overs and Chris Woakes took 0-53 from 15. Craig Overton took 2-70 and Mason Crane 2-75. Opener Josh Philippe top-scored for Western Australia with 88 from 92 balls and Clint Hinchcliffe made 75.

On Saturday, two of England’s key batsmen failed to take advantage of time in the middle ahead of their Ashes series against Australia. Alastair Cook was out for a duck to the second ball of the match, bowled by Australia test reject Nathan Coulter-Nile, and captain Joe Root fell for nine.

There were sound performances from other members of the top six. Mark Stoneman made 85, James Vince 82 while Dawid Malan and Gary Ballance also hit half centuries.

