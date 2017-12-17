England bowlers become eight quintet in history to concede more than 100 runs in same innings

James Anderson has featured twice on this unwanted list. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson has featured twice on this unwanted list. (Source: Reuters)

Batsmen scoring centuries is quite a regular phenomenon in cricket but bowlers conceding more than a hundred runs in one innings is not something that you would witness every day. However, in the third Test of the Ashes series in Perth, the English bowlers etched their names in a unique record after the quintet of James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton and Moeen Ali conceded more than 100 runs in the same innings. While this was the eighth instance of a quintet giving away more than 100 runs, it was also the third time that England bowlers had achieved the unwanted record. Other countries to feature in this list are Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand.

The Australian pair of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh made merry on the third day’s play as all the England bowlers toiled hard on day three. While Smith reached yet another double hundred, Marsh brought up his maiden Test century. At the end, Australia ended up posting a monstrous 662/9 dec.

Stuart Broad was the one who bore the brunt of the Aussie attack. In his 35 overs, he conceded 142 runs at an economy rate of 4.06. Craig Overton was another bowler who punished hard as he gave way 110 runs in 24 overs at a rate of 4.58. However, he did up two wickets.

James Anderson also conceded 116 runs while picking up 4 wickets. Moeen Ali went for 120 in his 33 overs. Chris Woakes bowled 41 overs to concede 128 and return with a solitary wicket. Interestingly, Broad and Anderson have featured on this unwanted list twice.

