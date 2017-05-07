Latest News

England beat Ireland by 85 runs in 2nd ODI, win series

Joe Root Root struck 73 and was one of three batsmen to score a half-century, along with Eoin Morgan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (72 not out).

Published:May 7, 2017
England vs Ireland, Ireland England, Joe Root, Joe Root England, England Joe Root, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Joe Root took team-best bowling figures of 3-52 from 10 overs as Ireland was dismissed for 243 in 46.1 overs. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root starred with bat and ball to help England beat Ireland by 85 runs in the second one-day international on Sunday and seal a 2-0 series victory.

Root struck 73 and was one of three batsmen to score a half-century, along with Eoin Morgan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (72 not out), as England posted 328-6 at Lord’s.

With his offspin, Root then took team-best bowling figures of 3-52 from 10 overs as Ireland was dismissed for 243 in 46.1 overs. William Porterfield hit 82 for the highest score of the day.

The English won the first ODI by seven wickets in Bristol on Friday with 30 overs to spare as they prepare for an upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The Champions Trophy, an ICC 50-over tournament, takes place in England and Wales in June.

