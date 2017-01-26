England beat India comfortably in first T20I: How twitterati reacted

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root took the game away from England. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan and Joe Root took the game away from England. (Source: Reuters)

India had to face a defeat in the first of the three match T20I series played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root led the line the English line as they put together an 83 run partnership for the fourth wicket. Morgan got to his seventh T20I fifty in the process. Although he was dismissed soon after crossing the half century mark, Joe Root batted his way through the innings and ensured that England chase down the 148-run target that India had setup for them with two overs to spare.

England have had a horrendous tour thus far and will hope that this is a sign for success in the T20I series. They never let any of the Indian batsmen settle and the highest partnership for the hosts remained the 34-run opening stand between captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. MS Dhoni tried to put as many runs as possible for India in the death overs but the England bowlers, especially Moeen Ali, restricted India to making just 147 runs.

Moeen Ali was declared man of the match for his bowling figures of two wickets for 21 runs and an economy of 5.25.

Here are a few reactions to England’s victory:

England's bowlers won it for them. Ensured batsmen didn't have much to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 January 2017

Middle-Overs…England have dominated the engine room of a T20 game. Last 9 overs 59/4 for India. #IndvsEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 26 January 2017

No visiting team has won as many T20s in India as England have (10). NZ & WI have a better win percentage (80%) than England (70%). #IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 26 January 2017

The second T20I will be played at the VCA stadium at Kanpur.

