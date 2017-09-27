England Ashes squad announced, Ben Stokes included in 16-member squad despite arrest

England included Ben Stokes in the Ashes squad. (Reuters Photo) England included Ben Stokes in the Ashes squad. (Reuters Photo)

England and Wales Cricket Board announced their 16-man squad for the upcoming Ashes cricket series in Australia later this year. Despite his arrested in the Bristol on Tuesday, all-rounder Ben Stokes was included in the squad that will travel Down Under to play the five-match Test series.

England also included three uncapped players. Somerset’s fast bowler Craig Overton was the first name while leg-spinner Mason Crane was also included in the squad. Uncapped wicketkeeper Ben Foakes completed the three-man list.

Joe Root was named the captain of the side which has Alastair Cook and Stoneman as the openers with the captain coming in at number three. The middle-order, which has struggled in the recent past will have Gary Ballance and James Vince alongside Dawid Malan.

The bowling will be led by the pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Both the pacers have been mainstay of the England attack for long now. They will be joined by Chris Woakes and Jake Ball.

All-rounder Moeen Ali will once again be the lead spinner despite the presence of Adil Rashid and Crane. Moeen was the pick of the bowlers for England in the South Africa Test series at home which England won 3-1.

Jonny Bairstow in expected to play as the first-choice wicketkeeper for England. James Vince will be the third choice opener or the one-down player in Australia.

Explaining the selection, national selector James Whitlaker said that it was important to provide a balance squad. He said that Foakes was included due to his wicketkeeping skills and can contribute with the bat.

“Surrey’s Ben Foakes deserves his selection for the first time at this level. His glovework has been exemplary and he is regarded as a wicketkeeper of the highest quality. He has the ability to contribute with the bat scoring over 680 runs in the Championship this summer at an average of 45.33,” Whitlaker was quoted as saying by England Cricket.

“Craig Overton, who like Foakes has come through the International Pathway, has been involved in the England set-up this summer with the Lions and the IT20 squad. He will now get his chance at Test level. We have been impressed with the way he has led Somerset’s attack over a long period of time. He has taken 43 Championship wickets this summer and will relish playing in Australian conditions.

“The selectors are backing James Vince to make an impact on his recall to the Test squad. He is a quality strokeplayer and we believe his game will suit the Australian pitches. His understanding of the England set-up will help him settle into the environment quickly and hit the ground running when we arrive in Perth next month,” he said.

England squad: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes

