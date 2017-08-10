England are blessed to have Moeen Ali in so many ways: Nasser Hussain

Moeen Ali picked up a hat-trick in third Test. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali picked up a hat-trick in third Test. (Source: Reuters)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain that Moeen Ali is one of the most popular cricketers in England because of the whole package and what it means to the nation for us to have someone like him. He also praised the way he followed his Islamic beliefs of not being associated with alcohol when England celebrated their series win over South Africa with champagne-spraying.

“With England, Ben Stokes always gets a huge roar because of the way he plays, then Moeen is right up there because of the whole package and what it means to the nation for us to have someone like him. It is a sign, in many ways, of how far we have come,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“It was clear the rest of the squad appreciated everything Moeen stands for, not just as an outstanding cricketer but also as a man of Islamic faith who has become such an important sporting figure in our country,” he wrote.

Moeen was instrumental with the ball in England win against South Africa in the fourth Test which game them a 3-1 series win. He also picked up a hat-trick in the third Test, also won by England.

“He has become one of England’s best players and, without being too heavy about it, can be a force for good in troubled times. We are blessed to have him in so many ways,” he wrote.

Hussain was of the view that England should tap the talent the British-Asians as though they are proud of their roots, they are loyal to England cricket and also bring in a lot of talent to the ground.

“Why are we still not tapping into that market and producing more England cricketers from those backgrounds? I used to see loads of talented young kids, third or fourth-generation British Asians, at my dad’s cricket school in Ilford when I played and you could see and appreciate their love of the game.”

