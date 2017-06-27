Engineer applies for India head coach job, says will ‘drag him (Virat Kohli) to right track’

India are presently playing West Indies in an away bilateral series. (Source: AP) India are presently playing West Indies in an away bilateral series. (Source: AP)

A very interesting development in hunt for India’s coach as a mechanical engineer has applied for the vacant position. According to a PTI report, Upendra Nath Bramhachari, who works for a construction company sent his CV to the BCCI’s official email address that is available of their official website.

“After resignation of legendary cricketer Mr Anil Kumble I decided to apply (sic) the post of head coach of Indian Cricket team (men’s) as I feel captain of the team India (sic), Mr Kohli doesn’t need a legend as a coach,” he wrote.

The engineer further added that he was ready to adjust with the ‘arrogant attitude’ and even went on to say that he would slowly bring Kohli ‘back on track.’

“If the CAC select any former cricketer (as per the requirement of BCCI advertisement) as coach he will also be insulted by Virat (sic) outcome will be like Anil,” he added.

“Because I can adjust with arrogant attitude and no legend can do so and slowly I will drag (sic bring) him (back) to right track and then BCCI can appoint a legend as head coach,” said the engineer.

Ravi Shastri is the recent name who has applied for the job. “Yes, I have decided to apply for the job,” he confirmed to The Indian Express. Shastri was the team director before Kumble took over as coach last year. After Kumble’s resignation, the former Indian cricketer has again thrown his hat in the ring.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd