End may be in sight for Aussie pay imbroglio

David Warner has been the most vocal critic of CA’s handling of the matter. David Warner has been the most vocal critic of CA’s handling of the matter.

ON MONDAY evening, media reports Down Under declared that the longstanding pay dispute between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian cricketers could be finally nearing an end with a solution expected to be announced as a early as a day later. Though both parties, who have been at an impasse for nearly nine months over CA’s move to dismantle a 20-year-old fixed-revenue-sharing system for player payments, dismissed these reports calling talks of a “done deal” as “premature”, they finally seem keen on breaking the deadlock that’s held Australian cricket at ransom over the last few months. With Australia’s tour to Bangladesh — their first international assignment since the previous MoU expired on July 1 and left Steve Smith and 229 other cricketers without contracts — scheduled to start in the third week of August, time is after all running out to ensure that the crisis doesn’t reach extreme levels where the series is called off.

The proposed solution

It was last Thursday that CA chief executive James Sutherland made the first move at reconciliation by suggesting two options to the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) which has been negotiating on behalf of the players. The first ot those was offering rollover or short-term contracts based on the status quo that existed in the previous MoU — 22 per cent of the CA’s revenue — so that the cloud over the upcoming tours to Bangladesh and India, not to forget the Ashes in November, is lifted. The other option, according to Sutherland, was taking the matter to private arbitration in front of a retired Supreme Court judge.

The negotiation

The ACA wasn’t in favour of roll-over contracts as they feared it could further delay an ultimate resolution to the dispute and was more a stalling tool being used by the CA. But the two parties commenced talks on Friday in Melbourne. And according to some reports, meetings were held through the weekend and right into the late hours of Monday with steps being taken to draw an in-principle agreement over a new pay deal that could, once and for all, resolve the conflict. Though both parties have sounded positive and even optimistic over the final outcome of these discussions, the immense lack of trust that’s developed between CA and the ACA could mean nothing can be certain till pen is officially put to paper.

The damage

The hardened stance from both sides has resulted in Smith & Co, and even the Australian women’s team, being left unemployed and without pay since July 1. The striking players also boycotted a scheduled Australia A tour to South Africa for a tri-series involving India despite the selectors having named a squad. Several Australian players, David Warner leading the way, have taken to social media over the last month describing their displeasure at the way the CA has handled the issue. But the possibility of Australia actually having to cancel an international tour — the first Test against Bangladesh will start on August 22 — is an ignominous outcome that the Australian board is desperate to avoid. And at least for now, they are keen to make the first move towards a possible compromise, even if it might seem like they’re letting the players have their way to an extent.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App