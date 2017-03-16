End for me as far as cricket administration is concerned: Shashank Manohar

Shashank Manohar resigned as independent ICC Chairman. (Source: AP file) Shashank Manohar resigned as independent ICC Chairman. (Source: AP file)

Shashank Manohar has said his decision to resign as the independent ICC chairman has nothing to do with the proposed ICC reforms or the BCCI’s strong objection to the changes. Excerpts from an interview:

What’s the reason for this resignation?

I have tendered my resignation for personal reasons. Now, a story has been floated is that it was because India is going to block this and that (proposed ICC reforms). But my resignation has nothing to do with the ICC functioning, it has nothing to do with the financial model or governance model and neither has it anything to do with the BCCI functioning. Therefore, you may speculate whatever you want. But my personal reason is going to be personal; otherwise it would not remain a personal reason. It would become a public reason, which I don’t want to disclose.

Did you inform anyone about the decision?

On Tuesday only I spoke to the (Supreme Court-appointed) Committee of Administrators in the BCCI and informed them.

You presided over the last ICC Board meetings, when the changes had been accepted in principle. Now just one-and-a-half months prior to the next meeting, where the formal approval is expected, you have called it quits. Don’t you think you are leaving your job half-done?

As I said, I have personal reasons that have nothing to do with the ICC functioning. My resignation has no relevance to any of these things.

How would you describe your eight months as the ICC chairman?

Very good. I had the support of all the directors.

But there has been acrimony between you and the Indian cricket board.

No, not between me and the Indian cricket board. I can’t comment for them, but I had no acrimony towards anybody. Everybody is entitled to have his own opinion.

Are you open about returning to cricket administration in the future? You are 59-years-old and the age limit set by the Lodha Committee is 70…

No, not at all. This is the end for me as far as cricket administration is concerned. There are many very good administrators, capable of running the Indian cricket and world cricket.

When you stepped down as the BCCI president last year and became the independent ICC chairman, people spoke about jumping ship; that you pre-empted the uncertainties in the Indian board post the Lodha Committee recommendations…

No pre-empting. It was already there in the month of January (Manohar became the independent ICC chairman in May last year).

But the allegation was about shirking responsibilities in the hour of crisis. Ahead of a very important ICC meeting, you are leaving the organisation leaderless…

Everybody is entitled to have his own opinion. It (resignation) has nothing to do with the ICC functioning. Nobody in any organisation is permanent. People come and people go.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now