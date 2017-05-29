End for Chandrakant Pandit; Pravin Amre new Mumbai Ranji team coach?

Pravin Amre has been looked as great coach for young cricketers and the fact that he shares a great rapport with current players is being cited in support. Pravin Amre has been looked as great coach for young cricketers and the fact that he shares a great rapport with current players is being cited in support.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is in no mood to renew contract of its current Ranji Trophy coach Chandrakant Pandit for the forthcoming season. It is reliably learnt that MCA isn’t happy with Pandit’s “attitude issues” and the Cricket Improvement Committee has already began to hunt for a new coach. Word has it Pravin Amre is the frontrunner. Pandit was Mumbai’s coach for two years and oversaw the domestic powerhouse’s 41st Ranji Trophy title. Last season, Mumbai lost to Gujarat in the finals of Ranji Trophy.

“The MCA managing took the note of various instances where Pandit’s behaviour has been an issue with players. At the same time MCA felt we should go for new coach for forthcoming season,” an MCA official said. The MCA CIC will be meeting on Tuesday to appoint coaches for various age groups. The Indian Express understands that MCA managing committee and CIC are in favour of Amre to be back as Mumbai coach. However, former India wicket-keeper Sameer Dighe is also in the race.

Amre has been looked as great coach for young cricketers and the fact that he shares a great rapport with current players is being cited in support. Many Mumbai players still rate him highly and MCA feels he is the right candidate for the job.

Interestingly, Amre is a managing committee member of the MCA. A top official said, “So what?! He (Amre) will resign and take over the job. He brings lot of experience with him and we all feel he is right man for the job.” Meanwhile, MCA has asked CIC member Ajit Agarkar, Amol Muzumdar and Amre to draw the roadmap on how MCA can function their indoor academy better.

