‘Emotional’ Ben Stokes savours what he had been missing

Ben Stokes is used to the spotlight. But he much rather prefers having the eyes on him while he is playing cricket than when he is defending his actions in a court of law. The Durham all-rounder feels at home when he is winning matches for England with bat, ball and in the field, and the second match of the ODI series allowed him to savour that feeling for the first time in five months. No wonder he knew what he had been missing all this while, the Ashes included.

“It was a great feeling to be walking off the field there at the end not out, especially after a really commanding performance from the team. I was quite emotional walking off there at the end,” Stokes said after ensuring a series-levelling six-wicket win over New Zealand. “Even walking on the field the first time and walking off tonight made me understand how much a privilege it is to represent your country. It was a different feeling to what it is normally but it was a great feeling to be walking off there.”

Facing affray charges in a Bristol Metropolitan court ensured the England talisman watched the 0-4 rout in the Test series Down Under on television, but with a pot of gold in the form of a home World Cup at the end of the rainbow in little over a year, Stokes is keen to make up for lost time.

“It was frustrating to watch the Ashes. I went through all the emotions as I would have done playing but there’s not a lot I can change about that now. It’s been a long time. Hopefully now, this is a stepping stone on the road to trying to keep on helping England win games. We’ve got a massive summer ahead and the World Cup coming up after that as well so hopefully this is just the start of it. We’ve got so much cricket to play and there’s lots to look forward to and concentrate on,” he said.

Apart from a short stint in New Zealand domestic cricket while England were busy with the Ashes, there was not much action in the middle for Stokes. All he could do while his cricketing future was being deliberated upon by law-enforcement authorities and the England board was to ensure that he remained ready to perform whenever the opportunity came. And he did that, contributing two wickets and a catch in the narrow defeat at Hamilton, followed by two wickets, two run-outs and an unbeaten half-century in the second match.

