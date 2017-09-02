Elephant in room: How will KP Bhaskar, Gautam Gambhir get along?

The DDCA’s Cricket Affairs Committee did not consult any player before giving Bhaskar an extension. . (Source: Express Archive) The DDCA’s Cricket Affairs Committee did not consult any player before giving Bhaskar an extension. . (Source: Express Archive)

Earlier this week, KP Bhaskar was retained as Delhi’s Ranji coach. The announcement was made by DDCA’s newly-appointed Cricket Affairs Committee headed by former India all-rounder Madan Lal. Bhaskar will have a lot of pressing issues to address. How he develops a working relationship with Gautam Gambhir — the team’s senior-most player— would be crucial to the team’s fortunes. The two have a turbulent past. They were involved in a public altercation during the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year, when Gambhir launched a blistering attack on the coach for allegedly creating an atmosphere of mistrust in the team.

“The role of the coach is not what it used to be during our playing days. It’s more of a man manager now. And if anything like last year happens, we will handle as and when the situation arises,” Madan Lal said.

While a similar scenario with Team India resulted in the senior players having their way and coach Anil Kumble putting in his papers, the DDCA’s Cricket Affairs Committee did not consult any player before giving Bhaskar an extension.

“We have decided to give Bhaskar a second chance. One year is not enough time to judge someone’s capability as a coach. The panel is confident that he will do a better job this season,” Madan Lal added.

While Gambhir was not available for a comment, Bhaskar remained largely non-committal on this issue.

“I don’t want to talk about it (Gambhir)… All I know right now is that I have been retained as the Delhi coach, and my immediate task would be to see to it that the team at my disposal performs to its potential,” he explained.

One of the members of the Cricket Affairs Committee told The Indian Express that they did not feel the need to consult Gambhir before retaining Bhaskar as the coach. So, where does this put Gautam Gambhir? At 36, he knows he is nowhere close to his prime as a player. But in a young team, his experience would be difficult to ignore. Gambhir, on his part, has also ruled out the option of moving out of Delhi, making himself available for selection.

The selectors, however, will have to decide whether to have him as a captain or purely as an opening batsman.

He was the captain for the Ranji Trophy last year, but vacated that spot for younger Unmukt Chand when he was away on national duty. However, for the shorter formats, young Rishabh Pant took over the reins. Going forward, both Gambhir and Bhaskar will have to work in unison, if they want to help Delhi progress to the Ranji Trophy knockouts.

