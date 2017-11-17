Eden wicket is good preparation for India’s tour of South Africa, says Ashish Nehra

Batting Sanjay Bangar said the Indian team looks forward to playing in challenging conditions. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Batting Sanjay Bangar said the Indian team looks forward to playing in challenging conditions. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Recently retired Indian fast bowler, Ashish Nehra, maintained that the green top at the Eden Gardens is a good way for team India to prepare for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Stating that such a wicket will give the men in blue an idea of the challenges that lie ahead, Nehra went on to add that when India visit the African country they will not be under pressure.

“The Eden wicket is good preparation for India’s tour of South Africa. There the ball will have carry and have lateral movement. This wicket is giving them a good test of roughly what lies ahead,” said Nehra before adding, “There is nothing to fear for India though as Sri Lanka would have to bat also. The par score would be 200-220 on this track.”

When asked as to whether the Indian team will be facing the heat against the Proteas, Nehra said, “I don’t think India will be under pressure in South Africa. I hear a lot of talk around that but if they have Steyn and Rabada, we have Kohli and he is always ready to perform against adversity.”

Nehra also earmarked Mohammad Shami to come good on the South African tour. “I expect Shami to come good in South Africa. They have Dale Steyn and overall are a good bowling unit but we have Shami and he is very good too,” he said.

