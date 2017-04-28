Eden Gardens set to dedicate four stands in memory of slain war heroes

Eden Garden’s will dedicate four of its stands and rename them in the memory of the recently martyred war heroes. Eden Garden’s will dedicate four of its stands and rename them in the memory of the recently martyred war heroes.

In a novel initiative the Eden Garden’s will dedicate four of its stands and rename them in the memory of the martyred war heroes. The four stands will bear the names of Col NJ Nair, LtCol Dhan Singh, PVC Sub Joginder and Hav Hanganan Dada. The decision was confirmed by the Sports Minister, Vijay Goel when he retweeted the news. Any information as to when the stands would be formally inaugurated is still not known.

Eden Garden will dedicate 4 stands on name of #WarHeroes

Col NJ Nair,AC,KC

LtCol Dhan Singh,PVC

Sub Joginder,PVC

Hav Hanganan Dada,AC @adgpi pic.twitter.com/vTb0KNsSEQ — Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) 28 April 2017

Earlier, former Indian cricket team and KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has announced he will bear the educational expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, news agency ANI reported.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the left-hand opener’s charitable foundation would take care of the expenses and that initial steps had already been taken in this regard. Reflecting on the tragedy, Gambhir had said he was left shaken by the massacre and “gut-wrenching” pictures that appeared on newspapers the next day.

