Eden Gardens ready to host second ODI between India and Australia, says Sourav Ganguly

Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly has stated that the Eden Gardens will be ready for the second ODI between India and Australia scheduled to be played on September 21. Incessant rains have been lashing Kolkata over the last few weeks and pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee had expressed his doubts over the pitch being ready for the match.

“The ground is in good shape and will be ready for the ODI. It rained a lot these few days but we have all bases covered,” Ganguly reportedly said. India will play five ODIs against Australia starting on December 17. The first match will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium. The two teams then travel to Kolkata after which the third match will be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. The M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore hosts the fourth match and the series will be concluded at Rajkot.

India had hosted Australia for a four match Test series earlier in the year. Australia won the first Test But India won the second and the fourth to win the series 2-1. Since then, India reached the final of the Champions Trophy and recorded comprehensive ODI series wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka. India’s 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka is also the first time the latter have been blanked in a bilateral ODI series at home by any team. They also won the preceding Test series 3-0 and a one off T20 match by seven wickets.

