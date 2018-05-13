ECB’s 100 Ball Project: A passing thought or the next cricket revolution?

Will India diss it and then start to dig it, like it did T20? Will India diss it and then start to dig it, like it did T20?

The trip home is always shorter. Jasvinder Singh, a tall burly Sikh, carrying his half-asleep Delhi Daredevils T-shirt-wearing ‘healthy’ 9-year-old son from Feroz Shah Kotla to the parking lot near Rajghat, a roughly 1 km stretch, wouldn’t agree. It’s way past mid-night, and he still hasn’t left the venue. Constant rain interruptions delayed Delhi’s exciting victory march over Rajasthan.

The Singhs want the Wednesday to end. But they have weekday worries to deal with during their hour-long drive to home at Punjabi Bagh. There’s lunch box to be packed next day, and a shop to be opened on time.

The Kotla turnstiles are clogged with grumpy parents, lugging irritable infants well past bed-times, groaning under their breath the benefits of watching cricket from the couch. “Why don’t they start early,” is a common lament.

An elderly couple – Satish and Kamla Chowdhury from Karol Bagh – are getting increasingly anxious. The husband barks the Uber anguish chant – “Bhai kahaan ho aap?”. He is paying Rs 54 as surcharge, the ETA isn’t moving from 12 minutes. No one’s getting five stars at the end of this ride.

An auto-driver on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg scoots as if he has seen a Yeti when a prospective passenger utters ‘Jamna paar’. Eventually, one stops. Negotiations settle at Rs 250. Mid-night robbery, but there’s no one to complain to.

Maybe there is. IPL’s chairman Rajeev Shukla.

He is a politician, he has the answers. Crowd-pleasing is his day, and also night job. He says he had moved a motion for IPL’s early start. “We had thought about it in the beginning of the season. Our broadcasters Star had given a proposal to us but few franchises were not ready. They said that the stadium doesn’t fill at 7 pm (the proposed start),” he says. The BCCI maintains people who come to the ground need to finish work before 8 pm. Some 30,000 get into the stadium as compared to 300 million viewers on TV. Where’s the trade-off? Even those at the stadium start fidgeting after 11.

Shukla points to the viewership dropping for TV in the final stages of the IPL game. “Do whatever, the matches still get over by 11:45 to 12. People reach their home by 1 am in the night. Besides, after 11 pm the ratings too drop. I think we will have to rethink,” he says.

***

In England, they have had a rethink. They had noticed the sleeping child. It got them thinking. They put the wheels in motion to ensure that the young fans leave the stadium like they should – skipping, jumping, mimicking players and carrying home tales that will stay with them forever.

ECB’s good intentions of easing this ungodly-hour fan-ordeal would result in an initiative. Of course, it needed a strong nudge from an influential broadcaster. More about the irony of the historically priggish BBC supporting ECB’s radical 100-balls a side format later but first how age caught up pretty quickly with cricket’s Millennial – that rabble-rouser called T20. Not even 20 yet, Twenty20 now has a mid-life crisis. Some say, it might be serious, even life-threatening.

The Hundred – that’s what the English have decided to call the game’s fourth format – is said to eat into the T20 target audience. Those new converts – the eager mother and early-sleeping child – are expected to switch to this simpler, shorter and more-packed-in-less upstart. England’s director of cricket Andrew Strauss doesn’t mind this exodus. He did say ‘The Hundred’ is aimed at “mums and kids in the summer holidays”.

***

One version suggests it was a kiddy game that inspired this new concept. Englishman Simon Hughes – a retired first-class player, well-respected radio/TV pundit and cricket’s public intellectual – has spoken about how the innovation he encountered at his son’s club played a role in cricket’s re-re-re-alignment.

On a recent podcast – The Cricketer magazine’s show called ‘The Analyst’ – Hughes shared his first reaction on the game’s latest down-sizing. “I thought they nicked my idea.”

Way back in 2015, Hughes had gone to ECB with this ‘T20 minus’ idea. “My son plays u-13 cricket matches. They were getting fed up with the 6 o’ clock start and with their 20-over match going on till 8.30. It was getting cold, nearly dark and the parents were fed up. It was way past supper time and still these 20-over matches were going on. So they decided to make it 16-overs a side games with 4-over batches bowled from one end. Now the game was over in one hour and 45 minutes,” he said.

Hughes borrowed the 16-over idea, added 4 more balls, and The Hundred was born. “Strike rates are measured in 100 balls blocks as well and it just seems to make sense. I thought this was a nice and simple way of playing the game as it is a little bit shorter than T20 and easy to understand.” The thinking cricketer, who has written an intriguing book of the game’s history called And God created Cricket, calls this the “decimalisation of the game”.

However, ECB probably sat on it. “I think they probably thought it away and came back with it last week,” he says.

ECB had it reasons to revisit Hughes’ plan. The original inventors of T20 leagues – that was way back in 2003 – had failed to press the first-movers advantage. The copycats in India and Australia – even West Indies and Pakistan – have more buzz about their T20 tournaments. ECB wanted a new design, a prototype they could own and one that had USP – Universal Selling Point.

***

They also wanted to pull down the pay-wall, the veil that hid cricket from the masses. SkySport, that reached Britain’s one-third population, had the rights to telecast all cricket. ECB wanted a format for the free-to-air public channel – the BBC.

It’s widely reported in the English press that Beebs had a condition: they were fine with pyjama cricket but not at the cost of sleep. They wanted something that would fit the 6.30 to 9 pm slot. They had post-cricket late-night plans. The present-day T20 didn’t suit them. It was way too long; the IPL was regularly dragging for 4 hours, even 5 on rainy days.

This was a challenge faced by ECB’s new T20 board, formed a few months back to push the innovation envelope for cricket’s wider acceptability. This group of designated game-changers had marketing gurus, bankers and entertainment entrepreneurs. There were cricketers too, but they were in a minority. By design, eclecticism was to overpower the traditionalists. So as expected, when The Hundred got tabled, the ayes had it without much fuss.

Eventually, it was with gumption, and not with guilt, that the group re-weaved the cricket fabric. They changed the Laws. The contest would see each side bowl 15 six-ball overs and one that had 10 balls. The modified cricket equation now reads thus: 15×6 + 10×1 = 100.

In this Bt Cricket rulebook, the 10-ball over could be shared by 3 bowlers and could be bowled anytime during the innings. To save the change-over time between overs, 50 successive balls were to be bowled from each end. Like football, cricket split into a game of two halves. There were also suggestions to drop the lbw and to have a clutter-free scoreboard that just had runs and wickets. Complications needed to be snipped, as this was the beginners’ version made for the cricket-challenged. The lbw couldn’t be spiked but the scoreboard did change.

***

Did this madness have a method? It did. Speaking to The Guardian Dan Migala, Cricket Australia’s consultant during the Big Bash era, came up with a striking quote that helps one understand the mindset of cricket’s scissor-hands. “What you have to remember is that there’s a lot more people who know nothing about this sport than there are people that love it.” Migala was for ideas that had shock value. About his meeting with the game’s old guard he had said, “Everybody in the room should feel a little uncomfortable.”

In England even those outside the room are feeling uncomfortable. Most news stories in the British press about the new format, or opinion pieces, have triggered heated conversations and unmitigated outrage that occupy several ‘scroll downs’ of internet space.

The Hundred is getting trolled in thousands.

Sample this:

– What next? Players dressed as clowns, stumps made of jelly?.

– Reductio ad adsurbum. One ball each, might as well. Or toss a coin.

– Why, in this country, does the determined effort of dumbing down everything … Words fail me, the willing destruction of a culture and all the history associated with it. F..k the ECB.

The cricketers and the administrators too are critical about it but have refrained from using four-letter words. The Professional Cricketers Association, rattled by the bolt from the blue, is asking questions, rather making polite inquires.

Do the players have the power to say no to this new format?

PCA are in talks with the ECB at present. Experts aren’t alarmed, they feel the players’ body will come around. However outlandish the idea be, but when the cricketers are expected to get anything between 1,30,000 to 1,50,000 pounds for this six-week long slog-fest, it’s naive to anticipate a players’ uprising or even a long impasse.

***

Elsewhere around the world, other boards too aren’t dialling London to hail the new enterprise. They have been predictably dismissive.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary gives an athletic analogy to express his doubts about the idea. “This is like, while the Olympic sport is 1,500m, running the mile, which is 1,600m, also has sanctity. So I’m not challenging the sanctity but then a certain format will have to be stuck to. Though the mile is more celebratory, still the Olympic has 1,500m. So the ECB may try, but the format has to be stuck to.”

Pakistan cricket chief Najam Sethi isn’t dropping his jaw. He does raise eyebrows. “In terms of early finish, 100 balls mean about three overs less per innings. On the whole it’s about 20 minutes less both innings included. No, the idea doesn’t excite me.”

T20 history has shown that the sub-continent takes time in warming up to change. Old BCCI hand Niranjan Shah often gets reminded of his embarrassing 2006 utterance at the ICC meeting. “T20? Why not ten-ten or five-five or one-one? India will never play T20”. He was wrong, but partly right too. India did play T20 but hidden in his sarcasm was cricket’s future path.

Now, India’s started getting restless again.

“Once the match goes past midnight it creates a massive problem because look it becomes late for everybody,” a top Star Sports official says. “Children have school or they need to sleep. Very few Indians on an average stay awake till 12 am, especially the further you go away from the metros which is where the viewership takes a bigger hit. No matter how much people love something, they cannot change their lifestyle just to watch a match,” he adds.

Essentially what the channel gleans from its data is that till about 11 pm the ratings are a lot higher than after 11 pm. The ratings fall by 20-25 per cent after 11 pm. “It’s a massive drop. The introduction of DRS is also eating up into the time,” he warns. The Hundred is literally ripe to blitz its way in.

The T20 story has taught lessons and unmasked the game’s key custodians. There’s a pattern. First, the English bastardize the game. India, after initial outrage, enthusiastically embraced the change. That what happened with T20. India indulged the English-born format, so much so that it turned into a monster that now threatens the existence of other formats. As a result, India is seen as the ruthless money-thirsty bully with no regard for the game’s pristine past. England, meanwhile, retains its image as the guardian of tradition, the antidote of all evil influences. As for ICC, they remain aloof to the change. During the recent ICC meeting at Kolkata, The Hundred remained unacknowledged.

***

Maybe, ICC doesn’t take The Hundred too seriously. But caution is the need of the hour. Wiser after the T20 experience, it is safe to say that the strength of the new format is its silliness.

Unlike T20, The Hundred isn’t an off-shoot and not really the result of cricket’s natural mutation too. This is a sub-species. This T20 sibling can be passed off as baseball’s distant cousin. Take this IPL where most results are decided by how the pinch hitters tackle the knuckle balls – both terms borrowed from baseball – and you get a hint where the game was headed.

The flip side of this dumbing down is the simplification of the rather complicated sport. This change could finally see the storied British sport getting acceptability beyond the erstwhile Raj and rekindle its Olympic-size dreams.

The Test match nuance often gets lost on the new fans or the absolute uninitiated. Even the ODIs and T20 need explaining. This 100-ball countdown, with its primitive hit-miss narrative, two halves and simple scoreboard, can get you at hello. The English have put out the teaser; the suckers will soon take the bait. This time the pool is bigger, the new product has global appeal. It could be China, even US. In days to come, T20 might just make way for The Hundred. It’s modern-day evolution. In the new world, only the popular will survive.

In tumultuous times, humour helps. The pain of cricket’s death as we knew it can only be lightened by the amusing sight of the dumb getting dumbed out by the dumber.

How this sleeping child can further shrink cricket…

England is convinced that reducing 20 overs to 100 balls can wind up the matches inside three hours so that young fans can reach home by bedtime

Radical Changes:

Each inning to have 15 six-ball overs and one that has 10 balls.

The XL over can be shared by 3 bowlers and bowled any time during the innings.

50 successive balls to be bowled from each end.

Possible changes:

Doing away with lbw.

Tournament format

8 city-based teams.

Players to be picked by draft.

Stars get to play for local teams.

£1 million spending cap on team.

Top stars to get about £150,000.

Why it can work: Novelty, simplicity, easy for uninitiated and global appeal.

Why it can’t work: Too gimmicky, competing with T20, uncertainty over acceptability in Indian market plus ICC endorsement.

Pro-100 argument: The young fans would graduate to Test matches after easy introduction to cricket through The Hundred.

Counter view: Those introduced to comics don’t always go on to read classics.

Anti-100 argument: It’s a trashy, silly, frivolous format with no soul.

Counter view: That’s what they said about Kerry Packer World Series, ODIs and T20.

