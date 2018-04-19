ECB to introduce 100-ball cricket tournament in 2020

NatWest T20 Blast is the shortest format in England’s domestic cricket. NatWest T20 Blast is the shortest format in England’s domestic cricket.

In a bid to transform the game of cricket, the English Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled and proposed a new eight-team domestic tournament in 2020 which will be played over a 100 ball format. Each innings will feature 100 balls including a 10-ball final over, thus being 20 balls lesser than the widely popular Twenty20 cricket. However, the move which aims to transform the landscape of England’s domestic cricket has received its fair share of criticism with former England skipper Michael Vaughan being among them. It can be recalled here that in 2003, ECB had introduced T20 cricket which has now grabbed the imagination of fans across the world.

Expressing optimism, ECB’s chief executive Tom Harrison said, “This is a fresh and exciting idea which will appeal to a younger audience and attract new fans to the game. Throughout its development, we have shown leadership, provided challenge and followed a process. We will continue to do that as the concept evolves.”

“Our game has a history of innovation and we have a duty to look for future growth for the health and sustainability of the whole game. There are 18 First Class Counties, playing red and white ball cricket, at our core and these Counties and competitions will be supported, promoted and benefit from the game’s growth,” Harrison further added.

Managing director of the new competition, Sanjay Patel also went on to add, “The development team has had strong support and encouragement in its conversations to date and it’s time to take the concept wider as we build the detail.”

The venues for the competition have also been decided as Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, Birmingham, Leeds, London and Nottingham.

