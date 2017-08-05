Latest News

ECB denies contact from South Africa over appointment of Ottis Gibson as head coach

Media reports say that South Africa do not intend to retain their current coach Russell Domingo after the conclusion of the series with England.

Updated: August 5, 2017 12:55 pm
Ottis Gibson was coach of West Indies before rejoining England. (Source: Reuters)
South Africa are reported to have targeted England bowling coach Ottis Gibson as their next head coach but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they have had no contact over the matter.

Barbadian Gibson was coach of West Indies before rejoining England and taking up his previous role as the bowling specialist.

“We have had no approach from Cricket South Africa. We will not listen to any approaches until after the current series has concluded,” the ECB said in a statement. Domingo’s contract runs out at the end of this season and the position was advertised by Cricket South Africa (CSA) with Domingo reapplying for the role.

CSA has said that a final decision will be announced after the England series, which ends on Aug. 8.

