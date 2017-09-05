ECB announces 2018 summer schedule, Australia return to English shores

The summer begins with Australia’s tour England.(Representational Image) The summer begins with Australia’s tour England.(Representational Image)

The England cricket board has announced its upcoming for next year where it will play matches against some of the leading sides of the world, including Australia, Pakistan, India and Scotland.

The summer begins with Australia touring England for a five match one-day series and one-off T20 from June 13 to 27.

After this Pakistan is also set to tour England for a Test match series. While India will also have a tour to the English shores. India will tour England in 2018 for three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches starting from July 3. The first T20I is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford while the teams will then move to Cardiff and Bristol for the second and third T20Is respectively.

England’s 2018 Calendar for Summer

Pakistan

Thu 24-Mon 28 May – 1st Test, Lord’s Fri 1-Tue 5 June – 2nd Test, Headingley

Scotland

Sun 10 June – ODI, Edinburgh

Australia

Wed 13 June – 1st ODI, The Oval (D/N) Sat 16 June – 2nd ODI, Cardiff Tue 19 June – 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge (D/N) Thu 21 June – 4th ODI, Riverside (D/N) Sun 24 June – 5th ODI, Old Trafford Wed 27 June – T20, Edgbaston (D/N)

India

Tue 3 July – 1st T20, Old Trafford

Fri 6 July – 2nd T20, Cardiff

Sun 8 July – 3rd T20, Bristol

Thu 12 July – 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

Sat 14 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s

Tue 17 July – 3rd ODI, Headingley

Wed 1-Sun 5 Aug – 1st Test Match, Edgbaston

Thu 9-Mon 13 Aug – 2nd Test Match, Lord’s

Sat 18-Wed 22 Aug – 3rd Test Match, Trent Bridge Thu 30 Aug-Mon 3 Sept – 4th Test Match, Ageas Bowl Fri 7-Tue 11 Sept – 5th Test Match, The Oval

