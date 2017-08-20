Each player has to look themselves in the mirror and see where they can improve, says Jason Holder

After suffering a defeat by an innings and 209-run against England, a disappointed West Indies captain Jason Holder has called upon his troops to look themselves in the mirror and put in a better performance.

Speaking to the media, Holder, recalled the performance and said, “It’s been a tough few days, we were disappointing in this Test match. We lacked consistency when we bowled and we didn’t put up any runs,” We got beaten in three days and just weren’t up to scratch. -We have to regroup — it’s only one Test, and we can’t drop our heads down,” and added, “The series is not lost… I have to believe, (because) every team is beatable. (But) each player has to look themselves in the mirror and see where they can improve. We didn’t show enough fight,” Holder said after the match. We were totally outplayed.”

Stressing on the importance of self-belief, he said, “We’ve got to just believe, we have a few days off now, we have to use them wisely. We’ll sit and talk, and formulate some plans about how we are going to go, but it’s not impossible [to come back]. It’s just one game, the series is not lost, we have believe, regroup, and come back strongly.”

Commenting on the where it wrong for the Windies, Holder analyzed and said, “There’s inexperience in the side but we have to be professional and get over that,” said Holder. “I thought we were in the game for a session, but Cook and [Joe] Root put on a really good partnership and we were struggling in the end. We’re a young side with nothing to lose, we just have to believe and come back strongly.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd