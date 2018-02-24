DY Patil T20 Cup: Mixed fortunes for Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav; Aditya Tare leads from front

Shreyas Iyer scored 35-ball 57. (Source: File) Shreyas Iyer scored 35-ball 57. (Source: File)

India internationals Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav had a fruitful day for their sides, but had mixed fortunes with the match results, on the fourth day of the 14th DY Patil T20 Cup being played in Navi Mumbai. Shreyas, back after the ODI series in South Africa, stroked a 35-ball 57 with three boundaries and four sixes to star in BPCL’s 84-run win over Mumbai Police at the University Ground. In a side featuring other players like Mandeep Singh (43) and Abhishek Nayar, BPCL skipper Shreyas stood out with the bat as they posted an impressive 196-6 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai’s Shivam Dubey, in an all-round act, first struck 34 off 15 balls and then picked 3-7 in three overs to star in his side’s win. In the other match in the morning at the DY Patil Stadium, pacer Umesh Yadav’s fiery spell of 3-19 helped RBI restrict Collage Group to 167-8. In reply, RBI struggled to get going with only opener Sumit Kumar (60: 38b, 4×4, 3×6) holding his own.

Umesh Yadav tried using the long handle but he could only manage 16 off eight balls, with one four and one six, as his side lost by eight runs. In the afternoon at the University Ground, Mumbai Ranji Trophy skipper Aditya Tare led from the front with an unbeaten 83 off 55 balls, with six boundaries and a six, as Indian Oil chased down Central Railway’s total of 155-7 with a ball and three wickets to spare.

Later, DY Patil Sports ‘A’ defended their total of 158-7 against Western Railway at the DY Patil Sports Stadium and won by 24 runs. The stars of this win were Rinku Singh (78: 44b, 7×4, 4×6) and fast bowler Ishwar Choudhary’s 3-31.

BRIEF SCORES Collage Group 167-8 in 20 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 66, Chetan Bist 39; Umesh Yadav 3-19) defeat RBI 159 in 19.3 overs (Sumit Kumar 60, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 22; Parvinder Awana 3-25, Arun Chaprana 3-33)-by eight runs DY Patil A 158-7 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 78, Shubham Ranjane 25; Drushant Soni 3-24, Chintan Gaja 2-27) bt Western Railway 134-7 in 20 overs (Nikunj Mohite 44, Vinayak Bhoir 28; Ishwar Choudhary 3-31, Prateek Dabholkar 2-15)-by 24 runs BPCL 196-6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 57, Mandeep Singh 43, Shivam Dubey 34, Javed Khan 3-43, Sachin Shinde 2-29) bt Mumbai Police 112 in 19.3 overs (Shrikant Limbole 55; Shivam Dubey 3-7,Sandeep Sharma 2-13, Shivam Malhotra 2-20)-by 84 runs Central Railway 155-7 in 20 overs (Manish Rao 54, Vineet Dhaka 21; Rajesh Pawar 3-22, Aamir Gani 2-37) lost to Indian Oil 156-7 in 19.5 overs (Aditya Tarre 83 n.o., Wasim Jaffer 27, Rohan Raje 20; Parappa Moordi 3-35)-by three wickets

