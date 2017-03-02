Dwayne Smith bids adieu to international cricket

Dwayne Smith will play in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Dwayne Smith will play in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith, who made his last appearance for the national side at the 2015 World Cup, has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old’s decision came ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) qualifying final match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in which he is representing the former side, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Smith, who made an immediate impact in the Test circuit with a century in a debut match against South Africa at Cape Town in January 2004, featured only in nine more Tests for West Indies but remained a very popular figure in limited-overs cricket.

He played in 105 One-Day Internationals and 33 T20Is, smashing a total of 2,142 runs in the two formats.

However, Smith is planning to continue playing domestic T20 tournaments around the world. Following the conclusion of PSL, the Caribbean batsman will play in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Lions.

The tenth edition of the IPL is slated to be held from April 5.