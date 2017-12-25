Dwayne Johnson tries to understand India’s cricket obsession

Dwayne Johnson was shown MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot, the ramp shot and a slow bouncer delivery. Dwayne Johnson was shown MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot, the ramp shot and a slow bouncer delivery.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson gave a shot to understanding the world of cricket for his millions of Indian fans, referring to the sport as the country’s “national obsession”. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor, whose film “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” is slated to be released in India on December 29, said in a video that he was going to deal with another “adventure” to reciprocate the love of his amazing fans here.

In the funny clip, Johnson, The Rock, can be seen trying hard to guess the signals umpire give on the cricket field.

When he was shown an umpire signalling ‘out’ for the batsman, the actor answered, “You are number one”. After being told the right answer, he asked his fans to bear with him. When shown a ‘third umpire’ signal, he said, it means, “It is impossible to fit your handsomeness and sexiness into one box.” For the ‘no-ball’, he replied, “Hey Rock, your millions and millions of your India fans are that way (while giving the signal).”

.@TheRock‘s in a never-seen-before avatar for the millions of ? fans! Check out what he’s cooking & catch Jumanji in cinemas. @SonyPicsIndia pic.twitter.com/rZRG61XWgM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 24 December 2017

When shown the signal for a ‘six’, according to Johnson, it meant, “Who loves The Rock? We do!” which he likened to the home run in baseball terminology, which is the national game of the US.

The former WWE star then went on to play another game, ‘What’s it called with Dwayne Johnson?’.

Interestingly, the actor got all the answers right.

He was shown MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot, the ramp shot and a slow bouncer delivery.

Johnson said, “It’s a sport that I would love to try in the field at some point. I wish the Indian team all the best in their upcoming challenges and to all my amazing fans.”

The clip was played yesterday on Star Sports during the India versus Sri Lanka final T20 match.

“Jumanji…” also stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, among others.

