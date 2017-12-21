Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to take 400 T20 wickets

Dwayne Bravo picked up five wickets in the match. (Source: cricket.com.au) Dwayne Bravo picked up five wickets in the match. (Source: cricket.com.au)

Dwayne might have conceded that his international is all but over, but that has not stopped the maverick Trinidadian from scripting new records in the shortest format of the game. This was after Bravo picked up five wickets for the Melbourne Renegades during the Big Bash League and became the first bowler to scalp 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

Courtesy of Bravo’s five-wicket haul the Renegades managed to restrict the Hurricanes to 165. Bravo was particularly impressive in the death overs where he picked up three wickets and reached the milestone. However, despite his string of good performances, Bravo has ruled out a return to the national side.

“I was dropped while I was fit. I don’t think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back. I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority,” Bravo had told reporters. But he did reveal his intentions of plying his trade in the shortest format (league tournaments) all around the world. “I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket. As long as I can play cricket, I am happy,” the 34-year-old said. Bravo announced his Test retirement in 2015, concentrating solely on the shorter forms.

