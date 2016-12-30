Dwayne Bravo’s BBL season cut short by injury

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for the rest of Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League with a hamstring injury, his Melbourne Renegades club said Friday.

Bravo suffered the setback during a loss to the Perth Scorchers on Thursday and scans revealed a serious injury that will require surgery and a long spell on the sidelines.

Bravo was fielding on the boundary when he made a desperate dive to cut off a shot from Michael Klinger and clutched his hamstring in pain.

“Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing,” Bravo said.

“I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again. I want to thank all the Renegades fans for their support for me and I hope to see them again next season.”

Bravo was in his fourth season at the Renegades after a stint with the Sydney Sixers.