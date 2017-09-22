Only in Express

Duleep Trophy game ends in draw, India Blue and Red in final

India Blue got three points from their previous match, while India Red already had seven points from two games in their kitty with an outright win against the Green team in the opening fixture.

Manoj Tiwary is a part of India Blue which will be playing in the final of the Duleep trophy.
The Duleep Trophy match between India Green and India Blue ended in a draw after relentless rain washed out play for the third day in a row. The result means that India Blue and India Red will meet in the final.

India Green, on the first day of the play, had taken 13 wickets to push their case to make the final but rains on the other three days dashed their hopes.

On the opening day of the final round-robin fixture of the tournament, India Green had dismissed the Blue team for a paltry 177 before reaching 100 for three at stumps.

Parveez Rasool was the star for India Green with five wickets for 70 runs in 17 overs.

Senior India speedster Ishant Sharma, playing a first-class match after six months, bowled a steady line, taking one for 15 in seven overs.

