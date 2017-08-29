Duleep Trophy back after Sourav Ganguly’s letter to CoA

Sourav Ganguly shot a letter to CoA. Sourav Ganguly shot a letter to CoA.

Duleep Trophy will be help in this domestic season and all logistics will be worked out as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) instructed BCCI to keep the tournament in the domestic calendar. This comes after Sourav Ganguly, a member of the technical committee, shot a letter to CoA that the tournament was scrapped by keeping him in the dark.

“The Duleep Trophy has been restored. It will be held and logistics will be worked out. We have told BCCI not to scrap it. It should be there. It is a very prestigious tournament and it should be held. It will be held this season,” CoA members Diana Edulji said.

According to a PTI report, while the technical committee headed by Ganguly has included the tournament in the calendar after the meeting in Kolkata last month, the BCCI decided to drop the Duleep Trophy when it released the list of fixtures last week.

“I am reading in the media that Duleep Trophy has not or may not take place this season. I don’t know that’s true or not but if you remember, the members of the technical committee had agreed to use pink balls again for the Duleep matches and the tournament was supposed to be held in the same format as last year,” Ganguly wrote in the letter.

The report also adds that Ganguly suggested that Duleep Trophy could be held in one of the southern cities because of the monsoon season in northern India.

“Initially, there were suggestions that the matches be held in Mohali or Dharamsala but inclement weather might play spoilsport. That’s why Sourav suggested any city in southern India. The proposal is being carefully considered,” a senior BCCI official informed PTI.

The scheduling of BCCI can prove to be a headache for BCCI as New Zealand A team is supposed to come on a four-week tour to India from the end of September, where they will take on India A. With most top domestic players with India, Duleep Trophy may not see them play.

“The top Indian players will be gearing up for the Australia limited overs series and the second rung will be preparing for the New Zealand A series. You won’t have the top 30-32 players playing. The players available will be the next 30, who will not remotely be in contention for national call- up,” the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

