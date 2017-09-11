Duleep Trophy: Always wanted to start with a bang, says Karn Sharma after maiden 10-wicket haul

Karn Sharma was happy with his performance after India Red beat India Green. (Source: BCCI Domestic) Karn Sharma was happy with his performance after India Red beat India Green. (Source: BCCI Domestic)

After striking his first 10-wicket haul in Lucknow, Karn Sharma, playing for India Red against India Green in the Duleep Trophy, said that the achievement, in the beginning, would keep him motivated to do well through the season.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Karn, playing his 58th first class match, said, “Everyone aims for a good beginning of the season, and I have it in the opener itself. This would keep me motivated to keep doing well through the season. I always wanted to start with a bang. This is my second season with pink ball and I don’t find any problem executing my game plan with this ball too.”

“If had been there for 15-20 overs further, the result of the match could have been different. For sure his (Nair) wicket was best one for me today,” added Karn, who claimed six wickets in the second innings.

Meanwhile, India Green captain Parthiv Patel said that it was the deficit in the first innings that was a game changer. He said, “The ball and lights were good. And even the pitch was alright. If on a fourth day in the fourth innings if you can score 300, then it speaks for the wicket. Just that there were a few spots on the pitch for off-spinners which they could exploit,” said Patel, who completed his 10,000 first-class runs in the match.”

“I’m always someone who is in for trying and experimenting with new things. But whatever experiment you are doing, cannot end prematurely,” he said, adding, “I’m all for it (pink ball). There was never something that we faced any problem.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd