DRS controversy: BCCI files official complaint against Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb

The BCCI has reportedly filed an official complaint against Peter Handscomb and Australia captain Steve Smith. The complaint stems from the DRS controversy that had cropped up during the second Test between India and Australia at Bengaluru.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had said in the post match press conference that he had seen the Australians look to their dressing room before making a call on wether to review a decision made by the umpire or not. Kohli was visibly upset after the dismissal of Steve Smith upon which the Australian skipper after consulting with Peter Handscomb looked to be consulting with the dressing room for wether to review the dismissal or not.

Since the controversy, many within the Indian side of things and the Australian side have expressed their opinions. Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland had backed Smith and the Australian team to have played in the true spirit of the game. “I saw the same thing twice when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well that it’s happened twice, and I have seen their players looking upstairs (to the dressing room) for confirmation. And that is why the umpire was acting when Smith turned back. The umpire knew exactly what was going on. We observed that (looking at dressing room), told match referee also and umpires that they have been doing this for last three days and this has to stop. It has to stop because there is a line that you don’t cross on the cricket field. Sledging is different. But I don’t want to mention the (particular) word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field,” he said.

In response, BCCI put their support behind Kohli on the allegations made. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli.”

“Mr. Virat Kohli is a mature and seasoned cricketer and his conduct on the field has been exemplary. Mr. Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance.”

“BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment. BCCI sincerely hopes that the rest of the matches are played in the true spirit of cricket.”

Smith had admitted to a “brain fade” moment in the Bengaluru Test. On Wednesday, ICC had cleared Virat Kohli and Steve Smith on the incident.

