Dreamt of sharing dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag : Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to play his 50th Test match of career when he would take the field against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 3 in the second Test match of three-match series. In a video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Pujara recollected the memories of his first Test match that he played back in 2010.

The right-hander went to say that for him it was a dream come true to share the dressing room with the legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

“2010 was the most crucial year for me when I made my Test debut and first Test match I still remember because I wanted to play with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Many of them were a part of Indian team and to share the dressing room with them, I still remember those moments. Those are the time and those are the moments which have stood apart,” he said.

Talking about the toughest series, Pujara revealed that the Australian series earlier this year was the toughest one.

“Apart from that, when we talk about the Test series, I think the Test series against Australia was the toughest and the victory was the best,” he revealed.

Pujara has so far scored a total of 3966 runs in 49 matches for India which include 12 hundreds. In the first match against Sri Lanka, the right-handed batsman scored 154 in the first innings that helped India post 600 runs on the board. India eventually won the match by 304 runs.

