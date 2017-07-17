Latest News

‘Dreams come true’: Krunal Pandya sports India A jersey, see pic

Krunal Pandya had grabbed eyeballs with his brilliant performances in the IPL, especially in the finals of IPL 2017 where he played a crucial knock to steer his side to a win.

July 17, 2017
Krunal Pandya is a part of MI franchise.
Mumbai Indian’s all-rounder Krunal Pandya earned his maiden India ‘A’ call-up last month and since then the Baroda man has been over the moon with the selection. Recently the southpaw also shared an image on social media where he sported the Indian jersey and wrote, ” How about living in a world where dreams come true?🤗 Yes, an inch closer to the ultimate! India A, it is! Relishing the opportunities.

Earlier, Krunal had spoken about how he had always dreamt of playing with younger brother Hardik and representing the country. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he said, “Getting an India ‘A’ call is a chance of making it to the senior team. Now, I feel I’m one step closer to playing for India alongside Hardik. We have been dreaming of playing together for the national team.”

Krunal has grabbed eyeballs with his brilliant performances in the IPL. In the finals of IPL 2017, he played a crucial knock to steer his side to a win. In a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up, it was Krunal who brought the much-needed balance. In this years IPL, Krunal Pandya picked up 16 wickets but most importantly at an average of 29.88 and an economy rate of 7.12. Since then he has been in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian A side and this was finally confirmed in the last month.

On the upcoming India A tour, Krunal spoke about how he is open to batting at any position depending on the situation and said, “As a player, I’m very flexible and ready to take any challenge. If the team requires me to bat up the order or come in the end, I am open to all. Eventually, I will look to contribute in any way possible and that is my main motive.”

