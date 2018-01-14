Down the line there will be separate coaches for different formats: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is open to different coaches for the three formats in cricket. (Source: AP) Eoin Morgan is open to different coaches for the three formats in cricket. (Source: AP)

According to England skipper, Eoin Morgan the future of cricket will witness vast changes across its landscape and in the way it is being played. Morgan believes that a time will soon come when cricket will witness different coaches for each of its formats. Morgan also maintained that the change will most likely happen within the next 10 years.

“I think down the line there will be. Cricket is going to change even more in the next 10 years than it has in the previous 10 years. I’d say, if anything, the formats are getting further and further apart. So I’m open to it,” cricinfo quoted him saying.

Morgan also explained how the failure in the 2015 World Cup had helped the England side chalk out a strategy for the 2019 world cup along with coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Paul Farbrace. “It had quite a significant role, really. After that, a line was drawn in the sand and we were given clear directives that the goal was the 2019 World Cup. The gap between the England team in that World Cup and where we need to be in 2019, I don’t think anybody knows. But to bridge the gap between where we were at in that World Cup and, say, being in the semi-final or the final was the first port of the call. Bridging that gap came quicker that we ever thought it would,” the 31-year-old said.

“We got a huge amount of confidence from the selectors. Andrew Strauss, our director of cricket, gave absolute clarity in what we wanted. I think, as a captain and backroom staff, we certainly thrived on that. It’s not often you get free rein and ambition to be as adventurous as you like,” he concluded by saying.

