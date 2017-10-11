Down memory lane: Yuvraj Singh recalls hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad

Yuvraj Singh is looking forward to helping Laureus in their goal to improve many more in the future. (SOurce: Twitter) Yuvraj Singh is looking forward to helping Laureus in their goal to improve many more in the future. (SOurce: Twitter)

A decade has passed since Yuvraj Singh had smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and the veteran batsman today recalled that historic moment, saying he was happy to give it back to England.

On September 19, 2007, in the World T20 match in Durban, Yuvraj’s had hit six sixes off Broad in an over during his cameo of 16-ball 58.

Ten years have passed but Yuvraj’s innings remains etched in the history of Indian cricket. Then India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was watching Yuvraj’s carnage from the other end.

Yuvraj remembered the phenomena after being named as a ambassador for Laureus. At the programme, auto major Mercedes Benz announced support to Laureus for their various programmes.

“Sport changed my life & I’m looking forward to helping Laureus in their goal to improve many more in the future” Welcome @YUVSTRONG12! 😃 pic.twitter.com/5KQOLwXk7W — Laureus (@LaureusSport) 11 October 2017

“The pressure was on him (Stuart Broad) obviously on the sixth ball. I felt it was my day and I knew that the bowler is going to make a mistake and I am going to pounce on it, because anything which I hit was going off the middle of the bat,” recalled Yuvraj.

Prior to that, Yuvraj recalled that he was hit for five consecutive sixes by England’s Dimitri Mascarenhas in an One Day International at The Oval.

So, the left-handed batsman said he was happy to give it back to England.

“I remember getting hit for five sixes against England but very few people remember that, so I was happy to give it back,” he quipped.

Yuvraj was the man of the tournament when India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2012 but he fought back and returned to international cricket later in the year.

