Doug Bollinger retires from all forms of cricket

Former Australia Test seamer Doug Bollinger announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday. Bollinger, who has represented Australia in 12 Tests and 3 ODIs, bid farewell at the age of 36. His retirement comes a week before the beginning of the Sheffield Shield (Australia’s domestic cricket tournament)

In a statement released Bollinger said, “It’s been a great ride. I met so many wonderful people and achieved the ultimate ambition of playing Test cricket for Australia. “I was pretty raw and they gave me a really good chance at cricket. My first captain for NSW was Steve Waugh, which was unbelievable. I played under some great captains and players for NSW and Australia including Steve, Michael Clarke, and Ricky Ponting. To play for 15 or 16 seasons with the SCG as my home ground has been amazing.”

“Now it’s time for the next stage of my life with my wife Tegan and my children Skye and Liam. I couldn’t have achieved everything I have without them,” he added.

Meanwhile, James Sutherland, Cricket Australia chief executive extended his wishes and expressed hope that Bollinger would be involved for the betterment of cricket. “Doug has had a fantastic career, and we congratulate him on his achievements at international and domestic level. He was a fierce competitor on the field who gave his all every time he represented his country,” Sutherland said.

After a career spanning 15 years and an astonishing 290 wickets for NSW, Doug Bollinger has today announced his retirement from all forms of the game. We pay tribute to Doug on his outstanding career – http://t.co/iIcJTucUz3#ThanksDoug pic.twitter.com/vuFdm9lThx — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) 4 February 2018

Andrew Jones, the NSW chief executive, said, “Doug was larger than life presence on and off the field. Whether it was charging in full throttle for another delivery, celebrating a wicket with unrestrained joy or being the personality of the dressing rooms, he was always imposing himself on the game.

