Let Morne Morkel retire on his terms: Allan Donald

Several reports have emerged linking Morne Morkel with the Kolpak. (Source: AP) Several reports have emerged linking Morne Morkel with the Kolpak. (Source: AP)

Former South Africa fast bowler, Allan Donald has asked current pace bowler Morne Morkel not to turn his attention and join the Kolpak deal. This was after several reports emerged linking Morkel and teammate Hashim Amla with the Kolpak as speculations about their future were rife.

In an interview with the Titans’ official website, Donald said, “Don’t reconsider your future. South Africa needs you. Your performances against England in the Test series were the best I have seen you bowl in a very, very long time.” and added, “Give him what he wants. Let him retire on his terms. We need him this summer. I have not seen him bowl this well for many, many seasons. There’s no doubt, Morkel is world-class. It is just a shame that he did not take bucket loads of wickets in England because he deserved it. He beat the bat on countless occasions without reward.”

It may be recalled here that earlier Morne Morkel had fuelled speculations about his future when he admitted that he was nearing the end of his career.

“After this tour, we’ll see. I’ll sit and speak with Cricket South Africa and see where they see me featuring. But I love playing for this team. It’s not rocket science that they probably want to start looking, in white-ball cricket, at the 2019 World Cup. Am I going to part of those plans? If I can be around to help the younger guys find their feet, so be it. I’ll do that. For me the main focus is this tour and then we’ll go back and see how we go.”, Morkel had said.

Noticeably, several South African players like Stiaan van Zyl, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Smit, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Abbott, David Wiese, Simon Harmer and Dane Vilas have already secured Kolpak deals with English counties in recent times.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd