Don’t pamper players but be fair to them, says Sunil Gavaskar on Australian cricketers’ pay dispute

Sunil Gavaskar backed the Australian players in the dispute between their federation Cricket Australia and the players’ association.

Former India captain Gavaskar said that if a player feels he deserves more money, he would ask for it. “Who doesn’t want more? If you feel you deserve more, you are definitely going to ask for it. The Australian players have looked at the possible revenues coming in and decided that they wanted a certain percentage of that. It’s a matter of sitting down at negotiations now,” Gavaskar said in an interview to NDTV.

Gavaskar questioned why the Australian players would give up playing in the IPL if they earn so much in just one season. “In IPL a lot of cricketers get more money in 45 days of cricket than what they would get in 2-3 seasons of their domestic cricket. Why would they give up playing in the IPL then?” he asked. “While you must not pamper them, you should be fair to them,” he added.

He added that he feels sorry for the players who do not get to play in the IPL. “He plays around 81 days of domestic cricket for some Rs 30-40 lakhs and an unknown guy, who is seen in some corner, ends up getting Rs 3.5-4 crore to play 14-16 days of cricket, that is totally unfair, totally unacceptable,” Gavaskar pointed out.

Gavaskar gave the example of a Ranji Trophy player feeling like an orphan. He said, “I don’t want to see the disparity where the Ranji Trophy player feels like the orphan of Indian cricket. If that means there has to be a cap on uncapped players (in IPL auctions), so be it,” Gavaskar said.

The former captain also said that the reason Indian players do not compete in other T20 leagues in the world is due to an overlap with the domestic schedule. “They can only play the Caribbean Premier League as other tournaments clash with the Indian domestic season,” he said, adding that elderly cricketers should be provided with medical benefits.

