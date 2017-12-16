Doesn’t make sense to return to international cricket, says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo played for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016. (Express Archives) Dwayne Bravo played for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016. (Express Archives)

When West Indies announced their squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, Dwayne Bravo found his name missing yet again. The explosive allrounder, who is currently part of the for Maratha Arabians squad in T10 league in Dubai, believes that it will not be possible for him to make a return to international cricket.

“I was dropped while I was fit. I don’t think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back. I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority,” he told reporters.

The 34-year old further added that he wishes to continue playing in shorter format league tournaments all around the world as he wishes to continue playing cricket. “I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket. As long as I can play cricket, I am happy,” Bravo said.

Bravo has not been a part of West Indies Test cricket squad since last 7 years and has also not featured for the ODI team since 2014. He last played a T20I for West Indies in September 2015.

The Trinidadian allrounder was included in Maratha Arabians squad after former Kumar Sangakkara withdrew his name. He was one of the batsman who became a victim to Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi when he took a hat-trick in a T10 fixture against Pashtun.

Bravo, who played for Chennai Superkings till IPL 2015, and played for Gujarat Lions in 2016, suffered an injury in December, which ended his IPL campaign in 2017. But the cricketer came back to league cricket in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year.

“I didn’t play for nine months [seven months]. That is a lot. I missed the game and I have to be careful now. Playing BPL, we made it to the semi-finals. Unfortunately we didn’t make it all the way through, but I am happy to be playing again,” he said.

