Don’t compare me with Virat Kohli, instead compare him with Babar Azam: Umar Akmal

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who is known for his hard-hitting batting style, in an interview to Wisden India, said it is unfair to compare him with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Arguing that both the batsmen play at different batting positions, Akmal said Kohli should rather be compared with another Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam. After Umar smashed a 42-ball 66 in a winning cause for Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in a Pakistan Super League fixture, Akmal was asked why has he failed to match up to Kohli’s level, in spite of all his talents.

In his reply, Akmal said, “When people compare me with Kohli, it’s not fair. It’s a matter of batting positions.” Akmal went on to say that Kohli might not be able to perform as much if he was batting at a different position. “Since his (Kohli) debut, he is batting at no. 3 and I have been playing at No. 6. Let me play at 3 and Kohli at 6, then compare me with him.” Talking about 22-year old Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, who has slowly risen up in ICC batting rankings in limited over cricket, and usually plays at no. 3 and no. 4 positions for the team, Akmal said, “Compare him with Babar Azam, who is doing well at 3. He is in great form, so you can compare him with Babar.”

Indian captain has been in prime form in recent times, and has smashed records in every format. In his last outing in a test match against Bangladesh, Kohli became the only batsman in the world to score four double centuries in four series. In 54 test matches, Kohli has scored over 4000 runs at an average of 51. 75 with 16 centuries, while in 179 ODI, he has scored over 7500 runs at an average of 53.11 with 27 hundreds. In T20 internationals, Kohli has scored at an average of 53.40. In 48 games, he has scored over 1700 runs. Umar Akmal, on the other hand, has scored only 1690 runs with an average of 26.82 in 82 T20 internationals. In ODI, he has played at an average of 34.59, scoring just over 3000 runs in 116 matches.

