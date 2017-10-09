Don’t burst firecrackers this Diwali, urges Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during a domestic match. (Source: Express Archive) Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during a domestic match. (Source: Express Archive)

Out of favour Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has urged the fans to avoid bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali. In a video posted on his social media accounts, Yuvraj said, “Sincere request from my side to all of you this year… coming from the heart, don’t burst firecrackers this Diwali. The condition that our country landed in last year… the pollution, the air that we were breathing was devastating,” Yuvraj said.

“I could not get out of my house because the air was so polluted. It was unhealthy, it was unnatural… for our kids, friends, parents, for the sake of everyone it is very important (that) we all take responsibility this year. It is a celebration of lights, festival of lights, let us all light diyas instead of (fire) crackers, spread love, peace and happiness,” he added.

“Jhappiya dalo (hug each other), have sweets, play cards… but please don’t burst crackers because they will damage us. (To see) young kids roaming around wearing masks, I feel very bad. I am sure you would have felt bad about it too.”

Yuvraj appealed to his fans to be more responsible. “Let us all take responsibility, it is our country at the end of the day and we have to make it better. And if we don’t take responsibility, nobody else is going to do that. So (it is) my sincere request to you that let us not light (read: burst) crackers. Let us celebrate it with diyas,” he added.

Say no to crackers, let’s celebrate a pollution free Diwali 🙏 #saynotocrackers #pollutionfree pic.twitter.com/l1sotpKizM — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 8 October 2017

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh failed Yo-Yo’ endurance test at the National Cricket Academy and this emerged out to be a reason for him not being picked for the Sri Lanka limited overs series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd