Special Coverage

Don’t burst firecrackers this Diwali, urges Yuvraj Singh

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Yuvraj said, “Sincere request from my side to all of you this year coming from the heart, don’t burst firecrackers this Diwali."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 9, 2017 11:19 pm
Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh India, Yuvraj Singh batting, Diwali, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during a domestic match. (Source: Express Archive)
Related News

Out of favour Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has urged the fans to avoid bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali. In a video posted on his social media accounts, Yuvraj said, “Sincere request from my side to all of you this year… coming from the heart, don’t burst firecrackers this Diwali. The condition that our country landed in last year… the pollution, the air that we were breathing was devastating,” Yuvraj said.

“I could not get out of my house because the air was so polluted. It was unhealthy, it was unnatural… for our kids, friends, parents, for the sake of everyone it is very important (that) we all take responsibility this year. It is a celebration of lights, festival of lights, let us all light diyas instead of (fire) crackers, spread love, peace and happiness,” he added.

“Jhappiya dalo (hug each other), have sweets, play cards… but please don’t burst crackers because they will damage us. (To see) young kids roaming around wearing masks, I feel very bad. I am sure you would have felt bad about it too.”

Yuvraj appealed to his fans to be more responsible. “Let us all take responsibility, it is our country at the end of the day and we have to make it better. And if we don’t take responsibility, nobody else is going to do that. So (it is) my sincere request to you that let us not light (read: burst) crackers. Let us celebrate it with diyas,” he added.

 

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh failed Yo-Yo’ endurance test at the National Cricket Academy and this emerged out to be a reason for him not being picked for the Sri Lanka limited overs series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 08, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    30
    Zone A - Match 116
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (38-30)
    Oct 10, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 117
    Oct 10, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 118

    eigawards
    We conceded a stupid goal in the first half. It was very much possible to overturn the game 