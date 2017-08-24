Dish TV to BCCI, govt: Do not grant IPL rights to Star

Dish TV has pleaded against the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League being granted to STAR network. Dish TV has pleaded against the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League being granted to STAR network.

Dish TV, a direct-to-home service provider, has pleaded against the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League being granted to STAR network, arguing that such an eventuality will create a monopolistic situation in the sports broadcasting market and force viewers and subscribers to pay very high subscription rates.

In a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai, Competition Commission of India and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Dish TV’s chairman and managing director Jawahar Goel said that if STAR managed to acquire the IPL’s telecast rights in the auction, “the cost for the consumers is likely to increase manifold because of the creation of ‘sole supplier’ monopoly in the market.”

STAR already has rights to India’s home series, domestic cricket, all ICC tournaments, Asia Cup and home series of England, Australia and Bangladesh. “STAR is aiming to acquire the IPL cricket telecast rights also and thereby attain the status of ‘sole holder’ of the telecast rights of all the major cricketing events… The history of the media industry is witness to the fact that all the actions initiated by STAR till date have always been to economically concentrate the power through acquisition of cricket broadcast rights and thereby create a monopoly in the market to gain huge commercial advantage at the expense of the consumers and the distribution industry,” Goel alleged.

”In order to serve its long term objective of charging the exorbitant price for its sports channels containing cricketing content, STAR has challenged the authority/jurisdiction of TRAI itself to fix the price of TV channels and the matter is pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.” Goel argues that in the eventuality of STAR acquiring the telecast rights of the IPL, the broadcaster will not only compel the distributors of TV channels, such as the DTH operators, to pay exorbitant price for their channels but also force the consumers to shell more. “Such a situation would not only be anti-competitive but also anti-consumers.”

The letter wants the cricket board to keep these factors in mind before deciding on the rights for the IPL.

