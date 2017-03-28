Disappointed BCCI uploaded Ravindra Jadeja-Matthew Wade chat, says Steve Smith

It was seen that while Jadeja was batting, Wade was constantly trying to sledge him from behind the stumps. AP It was seen that while Jadeja was batting, Wade was constantly trying to sledge him from behind the stumps. AP

An upset Australia captain Steve Smith expressed his “disappointment” with the BCCI for uploading a video of the altercation between Ravindra Jadeja and Matthew Wade on the third day of the final Test.

The BCCI’s media team had uploaded the video where it was seen that while Jadeja was batting, Wade was constantly trying to sledge him from behind the stumps.

“Yeah, I was a little bit disappointed that you know the BCCI sifts through archives to find a conversation in the field that was happening between Matty and Jadeja. You know I think it has happened between both sides throughout the series, so the fact that they have done that to us is pretty disappointing,” an upset Smith said at the post-match press conference.

“What’s said on the field should stay on the field. Guys are going to say things here and there. Emotions will be high in such a series. Yes, I was a little bit disappointed that the BCCI did bring that up,” the skipper said.

The said incident happened during yesterday’s morning session when India were batting.

“‘Gary (Nathan Lyon’s nickname) you are the best in all conditions. You are not a one trick pony’,” Wade’s comments were caught by the stump microphone.

In fact, one of the umpires — Marais Erasmus — was seen saying: “Wade will you stop or not.”

Wade kept on chirping telling Jadeja that he can click a selfie while wielding a sword and put it on instagram. Jadeja then walked up to the square leg umpire saying: “I won’t keep quiet if he continues”.

The altercation spilled over to the afternoon session when the Australians were batting in their second innings.

Once Glenn Maxwell was adjudged leg before, Jadeja allegedly used a common north Indian slang.

Sensing that it wasn’t something really charitable, an angry Wade tried to walk up to Jadeja but Ravichandran Ashwin came between them holding back the Aussie wicketkeeper as another Indian player pulled Jadeja away.

The two umpires then had a chat with skipper Ajinkya Rahane as the match continued.

Jadeja later said in jest: “I just told Wade that once the match is over and you are free, I will take you out for dinner.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now